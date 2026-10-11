PM Rabuka admits Govt erred on public holiday decision

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged that Government made a mistake in handling public holiday arrangements earlier this year.

He said the decision should have gone through the established consultation process.

His comments come amid differing views over public holiday arrangements and their impact on businesses, workers and community groups.

Mr Rabuka said consideration should also be given to those who would have benefitted from an additional weekday holiday.

He said public holidays were normally determined through a tripartite mechanism involving the Government, employers and workers' representatives.

However, he said the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations at the time, whose ministry is responsible for setting public holidays, had asked Cabinet to consider a change, which was subsequently approved.

Mr Rabuka said the minister would have consulted employer groups and workers' representatives before bringing the proposal to Cabinet.

"Were the disappointed mostly employers? What about those on parade on a Saturday and the thousands of others in the background and those involved in other activities, who would have loved a Monday holiday?" he said.