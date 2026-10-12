Community

Latchmi, 81, finds Fiji Day joy in family togetherness

Surrounded by loved ones at Lomolomo Beach, the 81-year-old celebrates Fiji Day with gratitude, family pride and a love for her country.

Monday 12 October 2026 | 12:30

Updated 12 October 2026 | 16:21 FJT

Latchmi pictured with her greatgrandchildren at Lomolomo Beach in Lautoka.

Latchmi pictured with her greatgrandchildren at Lomolomo Beach in Lautoka.

Photo: Mereleki Nai

For 81-year-old Latchmi, Fiji Day is more than a celebration of the nation’s independence. It is a reminder of the value of life, the strength of family and the pride of being Fijian.

As the country marked its 56th anniversary of independence, Ms Latchmi welcomed another Fiji Day surrounded by her loved ones at Lomolomo Beach in Lautoka.

While many families used the public holiday to relax and spend time together, Ms Latchmi’s celebration was made even more special by the opportunity to support her great-grandchildren as they ran their small family food business at the beach.

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Despite being 81, Ms Latchmi remains healthy and active, making the most of every moment with her family. Her day at the beach reflected the simple joys of special occasions — spending time together, sharing food and creating memories across generations.

“I am glad that I am still alive to reach Fiji Day this year. Spending time at the beach with my family is a really precious moment for me,” she said.

“Fiji is something that I am always proud of, and I am proud to be a Fijian. I love Fiji and the peace that we have among each other.”

For Ms Latchmi, the occasion was not simply about marking another year of independence. It was also an opportunity to appreciate the peace and togetherness she values in her country and within her family.

The Saru-based Lautoka family has continued to grow its small business by selling barbecue meals and Indian sweets to customers visiting the beach.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren helped prepare and sell barbecue combos and traditional sweets, using the public holiday as an opportunity to serve customers while spending time together.

Ms Latchmi visited the beach to support the younger generation, demonstrating the importance of family encouragement and togetherness regardless of age.

Her story offers a personal perspective on Fiji Day, highlighting how national celebrations can be made meaningful through ordinary moments shared with loved ones.

For some, the occasion is marked by official ceremonies, entertainment or community gatherings.

For Ms Latchmi, the greatest blessing was simpler: being alive, being healthy and having her family beside her.

At 81, she celebrated Fiji Day with gratitude and a deep sense of national pride, cherishing another year of independence in the company of the people she loves most.

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