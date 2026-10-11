Every generation must earn independence again: Tui Nayau

Lau’s paramount chief has challenged Fiji’s young people to take responsibility for the nation’s future, saying independence must be earned by every generation.

In his Fiji Day message from Lakeba, Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua ko Lau, Tui Lau, Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, said nation-building required more than celebrating the country’s achievements as Fiji marked 56 years of independence.

“Independence is not something we inherit and put away in a drawer. Every generation must earn it again — through education, through honest work, through service to family and community, and through the courage to say no to the things that destroy our young people and our homes,” he said.

The Tui Nayau directed a special message to Fiji’s youth, urging them to remain connected to their culture while preparing for the demands of the modern world.

“To the youth of Fiji: this nation belongs to you. Learn your language, know your roots, master the skills of the modern world, and come home with them. Fiji needs your hands and your ideas.”

He said the responsibility of nation-building had been passed on by those who helped secure Fiji’s independence in 1970.

“We remember with deep gratitude all those who carried Fiji to that day — the chiefs, the elected leaders, the faith leaders and the ordinary men and women of every race and island who believed that we could stand on our own.

“Among them was the late Tui Nayau, our first Prime Minister, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara. We honour their contributions and their sacrifices. Their work was the beginning. The work of building Fiji has been handed to us.”

The Tui Nayau said Fiji’s diversity remained one of its greatest strengths, calling on citizens to continue working together in the spirit that shaped the nation’s independence.

“Our diversity of faiths, cultures and languages is not a weakness to be managed. It is the very fabric of Fiji, and it is our greatest strength.”

He encouraged citizens to reflect on their shared responsibility to build a peaceful and prosperous future.

“Let this weekend be one of thanksgiving and of renewal. Let us honour those who came before us by being worthy of what they built, and let us take up our shared responsibility to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Fiji for those not yet born.

“Fifty-six years ago, we chose to walk together. Let us choose it again — today, tomorrow and for all the years to come.”