Government to absorb 22.5 per cent bus fare increase

Bus passengers will continue paying their current fares despite the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) approving a temporary 22.5 per cent bus fare increase from October 9.

The Government will absorb the increase and compensate bus operators directly, shielding paying passengers from the higher fares for the six-month adjustment period.

The temporary adjustment will apply to regulated routes in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Taveuni until April 9, 2027.

FCCC approved the increase after reviewing revenue assessments and renewed submissions from bus operators.

It also considered forecasts indicating fuel costs could rise in the coming months, ongoing geopolitical tensions and the impact higher transport costs would have on Fijian households.

The temporary adjustment had previously ceased on August 31.

FCCC said reinstating it was intended to ensure essential bus services continued without disruption.

Under the approved adjustment, the regulated Stage 1 fare in Viti Levu and Vanua Levu increases from $1.02 to $1.25, while the Stage 1 fare in Taveuni rises from $1.03 to $1.26.

However, paying passengers will continue to pay their existing fares because Government will cover the increase.

For commuters whose cards are 100 per cent subsidised, receipts will show the full fares charged.

The FCCC said it was mindful of the role public transport played in the daily lives of Fijians and the effect fare changes could have on household expenses.

It will monitor global fuel prices and industry conditions throughout the six-month adjustment period.

Should international fuel prices stabilise or decline, FCCC said it would reassess temporary measures as appropriate.

The approved fare schedules show Viti Levu fares ranging from $1.25 at Stage 1 to $33.27 at Stage 46. Vanua Levu fares range from $1.25 to $31.91 at Stage 44, while Taveuni fares range from $1.26 to $8.24 at Stage 11.

Consumers can report overcharging and other unfair trading practices to FCCC.