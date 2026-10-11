Nation

Constitution amendment consultations to begin this week

Government says consultation process will allow public input before the Bill returns for a third reading.

Monday 12 October 2026 | 07:30

Updated 12 October 2026 | 08:31 FJT

Prime MInister Sitiveni Rabuka outside Parliament on 28, 2026.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka outside Parliament on September 28, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Government is expected to make an announcement this week on public consultations for the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed yesterday that consultations should begin this week, allowing the special parliamentary committee the 30 days allocated to it before the Bill is brought back to Parliament.

On October 2, the Bill was referred to an 11-member special parliamentary committee, including four Opposition members, to scrutinise the text and gather public input.

Related stories

This followed the Bill's second reading on October 2, where 38 members voted in favour, five against, nine abstained and one member was absent, exceeding the required 35-vote two-thirds majority.

Public consultations will now be held, during which stakeholders will be invited to make submissions before the committee reports back to Parliament on November 2.

Following the committee's report, the Bill will return to Parliament for a third-reading debate and vote, which will require a two-thirds majority to pass.

If approved by Parliament with the required majority, the proposed amendment will proceed to a national referendum.

Last week, Mr Rabuka proposed December 9 as the referendum date. However, opposition groups, including the National Federation Party (NFP), and the Electoral Commission have raised concerns, noting that the timing and rules governing a referendum remain subject to statutory processes.

Explore more on these topics

ParliamentGovernmentFiji

Most popular

Ba FC players celebrate after winning the 2026 Inter-District Championship.
Opinion

Opinion: Ba’s four-trophy season sends a message to rivals

2000 coup leader George Speight
Nation

Speight says he was never granted a presidential pardon

Town cleanliness, beautification, Fiji Day, littering issue
Environment

Council warns litterbugs over town cleanliness

The Koroturaga mixed touch team during a training session on October 10, 2026.
Other Sports

Koroturaga eye strong Fijian Cup challenge

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) High School student Shivawn Kumar
Other Sports

Teen badminton player sets sights on representing Fiji

The Kiribati national team at the National Stadium, Suva on October 11, 2026.
Football

Kiribati claims historic IDC win

Joana Biulailai during the University of the South Pacific Careers Fair 2026 at the USP carpark on October 8, 2026. Lavenia Waqanivanua
Career

USP student looks beyond qualification to gain work experience

From left: Sefonaia Matai Nagera, Business and Property Manager (Tomi Finau),
Entertainment

Vanuabalavu families reunite in Suva

suva-bus-stand
Transport

Government to absorb 22.5 per cent bus fare increase