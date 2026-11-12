High Court denies 'King Khan' bail pending appeal

The High Court in Suva has denied drug convict Imran Khan bail pending his appeal against conviction and sentence.

Khan, also known as 'King Khan' is serving a four-year-and-three-month custodial sentence after being found guilty of unlawfully possessing 4.1364 grams of methamphetamine.

He appeared before Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu today for the ruling.

In his ruling, Justice Bulamainaivalu found that Khan's application did not satisfy the two tests for bail pending appeal: the likelihood of success of the appeal and the existence of exceptional circumstances.

The judge found that Khan was unlikely to succeed in his appeal against conviction and sentence. He also considered his claim that he was the breadwinner of his family and his medical condition, but these did not establish exceptional circumstances warranting bail.

The matter has been set for December 10 to fix a date for the appeal hearing and check the court records from the Suva Magistrates Court.

Khan's production order was extended.