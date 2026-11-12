Today's paperLoginPremiumSign up
Courts and Law

Exam-time classroom incident lands teacher before magistrate

Teacher accused of striking a 14-year-old student during a classroom incident.

Thursday 12 November 2026 | 12:00

Updated 12 November 2026 | 17:28 FJT

Save
court

A Lautoka high school teacher has appeared in court after allegedly striking a 14-year-old student during a classroom incident while Year 13 students were sitting their examinations.

The teacher appeared before Lautoka Magistrate Seini Puamau yesterday, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that the alleged incident occurred in a Year 9 classroom, where students were making noise while senior students were undertaking their examinations.

Related stories

The teacher told the court he had entered the classroom and instructed students to remain seated, keep quiet and concentrate on their work.

He said several students, including the complainant, continued making noise despite repeated reminders.

The prosecution alleged that the teacher struck the student on the head with his hand, causing a mild injury to the left side of the student’s head.

The teacher told the court he and the student’s parents were attempting to reconcile after the matter was reported to the school principal.

Magistrate Puamau noted that the teacher had been trying to maintain order in the classroom while Year 13 students were sitting their external examinations.

The court heard that the prosecution considered the matter involving the teacher, the complainant and the student’s parents to be reconcilable.

The teacher was granted $1,000 non-cash bail. He was ordered not to commit any further offence while on bail and not to change his residential address.

He was also directed to bring the student and the student’s parents to court to discuss possible reconciliation.

The case was adjourned to December 11.

Explore more on these topics

Courts FijiNews

Most popular

Malakai Kotobalavu Fah, William Seru and Vinaiana Vana at the Suva Municipal Market on November 12, 2026.
Nation

Dry spell hits farmers as crop prices rise

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau handed over five water tanks  to residents of Vanuakula Settlement at Drasa, Lautoka.
Nation

Families urged to prioritise drinking water over kava

Jake Tuilele
Nation

From Moala to the British Army at 16

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Saumoa Tufuga
Boxing

I'll knock Dauloloma out: Tufuga

Ravneel Anand
Boxing

Anand overcomes heavyweight challenge

Fiji A netball team.
Netball

Fiji A to test local talent at Pacific netball challenge

Led by multi-award-winning musician Viliame Cokanauto, the Taveuni-born group will take the stage at Uprising Beach Resort on Saturday, November 14, bringing its signature blend of traditional iTaukei sounds, reggae, R&B and contemporary Pacific music.
Entertainment

KKU returns to rock Uprising Music Festival stage

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Villages to face stricter public health requirements

Former Fijian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Naipote Katonitabua.
Culture

Former envoy calls for heritage mapping before iron sands project