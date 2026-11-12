Exam-time classroom incident lands teacher before magistrate

A Lautoka high school teacher has appeared in court after allegedly striking a 14-year-old student during a classroom incident while Year 13 students were sitting their examinations.

The teacher appeared before Lautoka Magistrate Seini Puamau yesterday, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that the alleged incident occurred in a Year 9 classroom, where students were making noise while senior students were undertaking their examinations.

The teacher told the court he had entered the classroom and instructed students to remain seated, keep quiet and concentrate on their work.

He said several students, including the complainant, continued making noise despite repeated reminders.

The prosecution alleged that the teacher struck the student on the head with his hand, causing a mild injury to the left side of the student’s head.

The teacher told the court he and the student’s parents were attempting to reconcile after the matter was reported to the school principal.

Magistrate Puamau noted that the teacher had been trying to maintain order in the classroom while Year 13 students were sitting their external examinations.

The court heard that the prosecution considered the matter involving the teacher, the complainant and the student’s parents to be reconcilable.

The teacher was granted $1,000 non-cash bail. He was ordered not to commit any further offence while on bail and not to change his residential address.

He was also directed to bring the student and the student’s parents to court to discuss possible reconciliation.

The case was adjourned to December 11.