Courts and Law

Six Indian nationals bailed in $183,000 undeclared cash case

FRCS officers intercepted the group as they prepared to depart Fiji on July 12.

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 14:30

The six Indian nationals outside the Nadi Magistrate Court facing a total of 12 charges over alleged non-declaration of foreign currency and money laundering.

The six Indian nationals outside the Nadi Magistrate Court. From left: Krishna Kumar, Manish, Harish Sampath, Malini, Sanjana Chandran and Chandran Dasu.

Photo: Katherine Naidu

Six Indian nationals were granted bail after appearing in the Nadi Magistrate Court today in relation to the alleged non-declaration of foreign currency and money laundering.

The six were intercepted by Fiji Revenue and Customs Service officers on July 12 while preparing to depart Fiji.

It is alleged that they were carrying approximately $183,000 in undeclared foreign currency.

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Each accused faces one count of currency reporting at the border and one count of money laundering, bringing the total number of charges to 12.

According to police investigators, the six had travelled to Fiji to sell goods at a trade show, where the cash was allegedly earned.

The case was adjourned to October 2 for mention.




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