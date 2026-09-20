Courts and Law

Lawyers, accounts officer charged over alleged false tax certificates

Accounts officer faces falsification charges while two lawyers are accused of using forged documents to obtain practising certificates.

Monday 21 September 2026 | 07:30

police charged

Three people will appear in custody at the Suva Magistrate Court today in relation to alleged falsification of documents and the use of forged documents.

A 39-year-old female Accounts Officer of Lautoka has been charged with two counts of Falsification of Documents contrary to Section 160(3) of the Crimes Act 2009.

A 39-year-old male lawyer of Nadi and a 32-year-old male lawyer of Ba have each been charged with one count of Using Forged Documents contrary to Section 157(1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

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It is alleged that in February this year, the accounts officer dishonestly altered the Tax Compliance Certificates for the two male accused who were being employed as legal practitioners for a law firm, with the intention of obtaining their 2026 Practising Certificates.

The two accused allegedly knew that their Tax Compliance Certificates were false and intentionally submitted the documents to the Legal Practitioners Unit in Suva in order to obtain their Practising Certificates.

The charges were sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.


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