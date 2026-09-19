1,500 Fijian caregivers targeted for Israel

Fiji and Israel are finalising an agreement to bring 1,500 Fijian caregivers to Israel over the next 12 months, with the first group of 25 expected to arrive by December 2026.

The initiative is among several upcoming programmes highlighted by Fiji’s Ambassador to Israel Jesoni Vitusagavulu as the Fiji Embassy in Jerusalem marked its first anniversary.

Another 50 Fijian students are expected to travel to Israel in November for an 11-month agricultural internship programme.

Twenty additional students arrived in August for the programme.

Mr Vitusagavulu outlined the initiatives while addressing faculty and students from the Department of Middle Eastern Studies and Political Science at Ariel University Jerusalem.

He spoke alongside Kosovo Ambassador Ines Demiri on foreign policy, diplomacy and the strategic and diplomatic challenges faced by small states.

The address coincided with the first anniversary of Fiji’s diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, established on September 17, 2025.

Mr Vitusagavulu said the mission, Fiji’s 14th diplomatic post globally, was established to unlock opportunities for bilateral cooperation in agriculture, tourism, investment, exports and labour mobility.

Tourism is another area being targeted for expansion.

Fiji currently receives 585 visitors from Israel, with efforts aimed at increasing this to more than 1,500 visitors in 2027.

As part of the initiative, a webinar for Israeli travel agents and tour operators is scheduled for October 6 to raise awareness of Fiji as a travel destination.

Trade initiatives are also planned.

A trade and investment seminar is scheduled for October 14, ahead of a reception celebrating Fiji’s Independence.

Fiji Water is also expected to become available in retail stores across Israel following the recent appointment of an official distributor.

Mr Vitusagavulu said ongoing diplomatic and economic engagements were already producing positive outcomes.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved during the mission’s first year and optimism about further partnerships, economic growth and diplomatic ties between Fiji and Israel.