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Fiji seeks Australian expertise on mining, land reforms

The delegation engaged Australian Government agencies and institutions on practical support for Fiji’s mining reforms, modernisation of land services and workforce development.

Sunday 20 September 2026 | 08:00

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo led a Fiji delegation on an Australian Government-supported ministerial visit to Brisbane and Canberra from September 14 to 18.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo led a Fiji delegation on an Australian Government-supported ministerial visit to Brisbane and Canberra from September 14 to 18.

Fiji is drawing on Australian expertise as it develops major reforms to its mining sector and land laws, including a proposed Mineral Exploration and Exploitation Bill.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo led a Fiji delegation on an Australian Government-supported ministerial visit to Brisbane and Canberra from September 14 to 18.

The delegation engaged Australian Government agencies and institutions on practical support for Fiji’s mining reforms, modernisation of land services and workforce development.

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Fiji High Commissioner to Australia Ajay Amrit accompanied the delegation.

In Brisbane, the delegation held two days of meetings with stakeholders in mining, land administration and natural resources.

Discussions with BDO centred on Fiji’s proposed Mineral Exploration and Exploitation Bill, drawing on international and Pacific mining jurisdiction experience, with mineral ownership and customary interests flagged for further consultation.

Talks with the Queensland Government covered digital land records, geological mapping and coordination of major projects.

Trade and Investment Queensland explored training linked to recognised qualifications, possible TAFE engagement and opportunities in tourism investment, agricultural diversification and the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

The delegation also engaged the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation on community consultation and benefit-sharing models for resource development.

In Canberra, bilateral meetings were held with Minister for Pacific Island Affairs Pat Conroy, Attorney-General Michelle Rowland and Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia Madeleine King, alongside a briefing from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong also briefly met Mr Vosarogo during the Canberra programme.

The delegation toured Australian Parliament House, met Professor Peter Yu of the Australian National University and visited Geoscience Australia for technical exchanges on geological data systems.

Mr Vosarogo said the engagements reflected the spirit of the Vuvale Partnership and would help translate Fiji’s reform agenda into practical outcomes.

“Fiji is building the legal and institutional foundations for a mining sector that works for our people and our future generations,” Minister Vosarogo said.

“This is the strength of the Vuvale Partnership in action, Australia standing with us as a true friend and neighbour as we undertake ambitious reforms, including our new Mineral Exploration and Exploitation Bill and the review of our land laws.

With Australia's support and shared expertise, we are confident we will get this right for Fiji, and for the generations who will inherit the benefits of these reforms."

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