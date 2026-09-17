Court rejects ex-Corrections chief's bid to delay trial

The Suva Magistrate Court is set to hear former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa’s trial next Monday.

This is after Resident Magistrate Charles Ratakele refused her application to vacate the trial to allow her new lawyer time to prepare for the case.

Panapasa, who faces two counts of abuse of office and an alternative charge of general dishonesty causing a loss, appeared for the ruling today.

Her former lawyer, Vinisoni Filipe, had filed the application during the last proceeding, citing a change in legal representation after he was suspended by the Independent Legal Services Commission (ILSC).

Mr Filipe sought time to hand over the file and consult the new lawyer about the case.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ratakele denied the defence’s application pursuant to Section 170 of the Criminal Procedure Act 2009, citing that while the accused had rights under Section 14 of the 2013 Constitution, that right cannot disrupt the trial proceedings.

Panapasa’s new lawyer, Simione Valenitabua of Valenitabua & Associates, sought to have the trial commence yesterday. However, the court advised him this should have been raised before the ruling was passed.

It was alleged that between August 1 and September 30, 2023, Panapasa, whilst being employed as a civil servant in Suva, instructed officers to facilitate the use of FCS building materials for her private residence in Kinoya.

It was also alleged that between August 1 and October 31, 2023, Panapasa instructed a corrections officer to alter the weekly reports to justify the use of the building materials at her home.

Panapasa remains on bail.