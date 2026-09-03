Life sentence welcomed, but taxi safety fears remain

The Fiji Taxi Association has welcomed the Ba High Court’s decision to sentence the man convicted of murdering Tavua taxi driver Nitesh Kumar Chand to life imprisonment.

The association said justice has finally been served for the deceased’s family.

Association president Mohammed Faiyaz said the sentence handed down by judge Justice Samuela Qica sent a strong message to those who might consider assaulting or killing taxi drivers.

Marika Qovuniceva was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 20 years, less the time already served, after being found guilty of murder and aggravated robbery following a trial.

He was also sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment for aggravated robbery, with the sentences to run concurrently. The offences were committed on June 1, 2024, in Tavua.

The prosecution case was that Qovuniceva and a 16-year-old juvenile accomplice had been drinking spirits and discussed robbing someone for money before targeting Chand, who had accepted their taxi fare.

Chand was attacked near a bridge, strangled with his seatbelt and repeatedly struck on the head with a blunt object.

He suffered severe injuries and died as a result. His body was later disposed of under a bridge, while his taxi was abandoned.

Mr Faiyaz said the High Court’s decision had brought some measure of justice to Chand’s family.

He said taxi drivers continued to work under difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions, particularly at night, with the fear of being assaulted or robbed always present.

“This sentence should be a warning to anyone who thinks they can assault or kill a taxi driver and escape the consequences,” Mr Faiyaz said.

He called on the Fiji Police Force to increase checkpoints and patrols in busy areas and during night hours to provide greater protection for taxi drivers.

Mr Faiyaz also stressed the need for stronger safety measures inside taxis, including the installation of cameras and GPS tracking systems.

He said the association was continuing discussions with the Land Transport Authority regarding the installation of these systems, with approval pending from the relevant authorities.

He urged taxi drivers to remain vigilant and put their safety first, including refusing suspicious passengers where they believe their safety could be at risk.

Mr Faiyaz said taxi drivers played a vital role in Fiji’s public transport system and deserved greater protection while serving the public.

Lautoka taxi driver Sanjay Krishna also welcomed the court’s decision.

Mr Krishna said the family of the deceased had suffered tremendously and that the life sentence demonstrated the seriousness of the crime.

He said strict sentences could also serve as a deterrent to young people who might otherwise become involved in serious criminal offences.

Another Lautoka taxi driver said the murder had increased fear among drivers, particularly when picking up passengers late at night.

The driver said taxi operators were now more cautious when picking up groups of young men after hours and stressed the importance of remaining alert at all times.

For taxi drivers, the court decision has reinforced calls for stronger safety measures and greater protection while they work.