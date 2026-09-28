Courts and Law

'King Khan' challenges conviction, sentence on 30 grounds

Khan has raised 30 grounds challenging the trial process, evidence handling and severity of his sentence.

Monday 28 September 2026 | 17:00

Imran Khan with lawyer Shayal Kant outside High Court on July 9, 2026.

Drug accused Imran Khan with lawyer Shayal Kant outside the High Court in Suva on July 9, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The High Court in Suva has set October 23 to hear the bail pending appeal application of convicted drug offender Imran Khan, also known as King Khan.

Khan appeared with his lawyer, Shayal Kant of Crown Law, before Puisne Judge Justice Pita Bulamainaivalu today.

They confirmed that the bail pending appeal application had been filed and served on the court and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the respondent.

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State prosecutor Ms Bibi sought 14 days to respond to the application. She said Manager Legal Samisoni Eoghn was handling the matter.

In the substantive appeal, Khan has raised 30 grounds challenging the fairness of the trial process, the handling of evidence and the severity of the sentence imposed.

He was sentenced on June 30 by Magistrate Yogesh Prasad after being found in possession of 4.1364 grams of methamphetamine. The drugs were concealed in a modified water bottle inside his vehicle in 2023.

A key issue in the appeal concerns the motor vehicle bearing registration IV 991.

The defence argued that the prosecution failed to produce critical documentary evidence, including Land Transport Authority records, to establish Khan’s ownership or exclusive control of the vehicle.

The appeal further submits that, after judgment was delivered, the defence sought to reopen its case based on what it described as new and material evidence.

The application was refused by the Magistrate, which the defence argues resulted in a denial of procedural fairness and a miscarriage of justice.

It is also contended that the sentence imposed was manifestly excessive in all the circumstances of the case.

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