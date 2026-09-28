A High Court trial over the alleged importation of more than 5.36 kilograms of methamphetamine has heard claims of communication failures and unclear procedures within the Fiji Police Counter-Narcotics Bureau.

Nigerian national Chukwemeka Phabian and former narcotics officers Apenisa Matadigo and Uraia Bolalailai are on trial before Justice Aruna Aluthge at the High Court in Lautoka.

Former narcotics officer and Fiji Airways driver Neumi Donumainasava was the first defence witness to testify today.

Donumainasava was initially charged alongside the three accused but was discharged after being granted a nolle prosequi by the State last week.

He told the court he received information about the consignment from Bolalailai and sought to verify it through another associate.

His evidence focused on communications, photographs, consignment numbers and events leading up to May 16, 2025.

The court also heard from a police officer who was serving as an intelligence manager with the Counter-Narcotics Bureau when the consignment arrived through Post Fiji.

The witness told the court that the Bureau relied heavily on intelligence gathering but did not have formal standard operating procedures or clear policies governing some operations.

He described an incident involving a drug consignment initially expected to be received under the name John Taoi, before the intended recipient was suddenly changed to a Nigerian national.

The change, he said, resulted in communication problems and confusion among police operatives.

The witness said intelligence was sometimes communicated through informal Viber messages, with no formal reporting or verification process in place for certain situations.

He said he attempted to escalate the change in recipient to his superior, but unclear protocols and communication difficulties complicated the response.

Under cross-examination by State prosecutor Joeli Naivalu, the witness confirmed that Matadigo and Bolalailai were members of the operatives unit and reported through the intelligence structure.

The court also heard that handlers were responsible for summarising and verifying intelligence before it reached managers, while informants’ identities were protected for security reasons.

The witness acknowledged gaps in knowledge and training regarding the legal framework governing some police operations.

Mr Naivalu also questioned the witness about a controlled delivery operation at Nadi International Airport and whether it had proper authorisation.

The witness said he was not aware that the operation was unauthorised and maintained that his involvement was limited to information contained in an intelligence report.

Further questioning raised claims that some operations were conducted without senior management authorisation.

The witness stressed the risks faced by narcotics operatives working in high-risk areas.

“Operative jobs, it is a very risky job as they are to go out in the red zone area and meet drug lords,” he said.

The trial continues tomorrow.



























