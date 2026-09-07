A routine school health screening has given a 13-year-old boy a new lease on life after doctors uncovered a heart condition his family never knew existed.

Dakuitoga Ratu, a student of Bawani Dayal Primary School, showed no signs of illness and was active in sports, particularly rugby, when he was referred for further medical assessment.

His mother, Ilivema Rokotina, initially struggled to accept the referral, saying her son appeared healthy and showed no symptoms of a heart condition.

“I didn’t accept it because I know he’s very healthy,” she said.

However, after doctors at Sai Prema reviewed Dakuitoga, they discovered a heart problem that required an operation.

Ms Rokotina said she was told the condition could have caused problems later in his life if it had remained untreated.

The family was later informed that an overseas medical team was in Fiji to carry out the procedure, which involved inserting a device to close the opening in his heart.

Dakuitoga was admitted last Wednesday, underwent the procedure and was discharged the following day.

For his mother, the short hospital stay brought a mixture of anxiety, frustration and nervousness, particularly after she was told her son had been taken to the Intensive Care Unit following the operation.

“I just let him in and then I came to the family room. They came back and said, your son is in ICU,” she said.

But her fears quickly turned to relief.

Ms Rokotina said Dakuitoga was now back to his usual self and appeared as though nothing had happened.

She expressed her gratitude to the Sai Prema team, including the doctors, nurses and staff, after learning that the treatment and hospital care were provided free of charge.

Her experience has also changed the way she views school health screenings.

Ms Rokotina is urging parents to give consent when health teams visit schools, saying screenings can identify health problems that may otherwise go unnoticed.

“If the team are coming to school, please do give consent to the child to have their bodies checked,” she said.

She said her son’s case was the first known heart problem in their family, with no previous history of the condition.

Her message to other parents facing a similar situation is simple: do not be afraid to seek help when a child is referred for further assessment.

“Don’t be nervous. And please, do come in,” she said.

Dakuitoga returned to Sai Prema last Friday with his mother for the Gift of Life Ceremony, where four patients are being recognised following successful heart operations.