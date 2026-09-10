Shanghai showcases Xi’s ‘People’s City’ vision

Shanghai, China’s largest economic centre and the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, is presenting itself as a testing ground for President Xi Jinping’s vision of a “People’s City”, with officials highlighting decades of urban development aimed at improving public services, resilience and quality of life.

Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, Ma Yinghui, said the city had sought to place residents at the centre of its development strategy, arguing that economic growth should ultimately translate into greater public well-being.

“Shanghai has always followed the ideas of the People’s City,” Mr Ma said, describing an approach focused on development for the people, expanding access to resources and services, and using sophisticated urban governance to improve residents’ lives.

The emphasis on the “People’s City” concept comes as Shanghai hosts an international programme examining China’s approach to modern urban development.

According to Mr Ma, Shanghai was selected as the first stop for participants seeking to understand how the concept has been translated into practice.

The city’s officials are showcasing what they describe as the evolution of a modern metropolis that combines livability with resilience, cultural development, environmental protection and technological innovation.

But rather than focusing solely on Shanghai’s familiar image as China’s financial and commercial powerhouse, the programme is designed to offer visitors a different perspective: how the city manages the complex demands of a megacity and attempts to balance rapid economic development with the needs of its population.

“Everyone knows that Shanghai is the largest economic centre in China,” Mr Ma said.

“So the reference route we designed for you this time is from a completely different perspective, to show the experience of China and the appearance of Shanghai in the governance of our super city.”

That governance, she said, is the product of projects and reforms developed over decades. Some of the sites included in the programme took 20 to 30 years to build, reflecting the long-term planning officials say is necessary to manage a city of Shanghai’s scale.

Among the locations being highlighted is the Yangtze River waterfront, an area closely associated with Xi’s advocacy of the “People’s City” concept.

Mr Ma said the visit would provide an opportunity to examine an important part of that vision and its application to urban development.





Editor's Note: Fiji Sun multimedia journalist Sosiveta Korobiau is among 109 journalists from 101 countries participating in the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) four-month media exchange programme in China.



