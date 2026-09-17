Education

Radrodro challenges principals on teacher pay

Mr Radrodro questioned principals about teachers who had not signed their official documents.

Friday 18 September 2026 | 08:30

Updated 18 September 2026 | 10:34 FJT

Aseri Radrodro

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro in Parliament on August 7, 2025.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has challenged school principals to take greater responsibility for teachers under their care, particularly those who have not been paid or completed their official documentation.

Speaking at the Fiji Principals Association’s 133rd National Conference and 62nd annual general meeting (AGM) in Nadi on Wednesday night, Mr Radrodro said ethical leadership must be reflected in how principals managed issues affecting teachers.

Mr Radrodro urged principals to lead with integrity, courage, innovation and accountability.

Related stories

“In the past few weeks, most of the teachers’ salaries have been ceased. They are under your responsibility,” he said.

“They are under your schools. When teachers in your schools, as principals, as administrators, when they are not being paid, the question is what are you doing as administrators, as leaders in your school?”

Mr Radrodro questioned principals about teachers who had not signed their official documents.

“Do you take responsibilities regarding these teachers who have not been paid? Or who have not signed their official documents?” he asked.


Teaching principals

Mr Radrodro also challenged principals over their involvement in classroom teaching.

He said he had asked government heads of schools the previous day how many had a teaching role in their respective schools and posed the same question to principals at the conference.

He questioned whether principals who had a minimum of eight teaching roles in a week were fulfilling those responsibilities.

“Ethical leadership is what we are requesting from you. With everything that is prepared, policies that is written, leadership is one that will need to move things forward.

“Leadership is one that will need to make things happen.”

He said principals had a key role in shaping schools and the wider communities they served.

“As principals of your respective schools, you stand as a frontline in Fiji’s education transformation,” he said.

“You have the opportunity to shape not only schools, but most importantly, the communities.”

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael in Parliament on February 23, 2026.
Nation

Fiji loses $500m annually to climate-related disasters

SEEP Research and Policy Officer Metuisela Gauna and Deputy Director Josefa Ravea with members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights and other participants following SEEP’s submission on the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2026 in Labasa on September 15, 2026. Photo: Supplied
Nation

Poor turnout sparks call for early referendum awareness

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony
Nation

Workers cannot wait for wage review: Anthony

Salomone Naiduki.
Rugby

Naiduki eyes Flying Fijians after Skipper Cup return

Stephane Auvray
Football

Why these players? Auvray explains

Navua football head coach Rod­erick Singh
Football

Learn from early exit, players reminded

Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center of Sun Yat-sen University Team
Health

Chinese team brings advanced cataract surgery to Fiji

Miss Haroons Harware Bulou Grace Vualeba.
Entertainment

Vualeba uses carnival platform to speak against domestic violence

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Fiji’s HIV crisis puts babies at risk as child cases nearly double