Education

‘Children who study abroad tend to not come back’: Education PS

Committee hears concerns over skilled Fijians leaving after studying or training overseas

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 07:00

Ministry of Education

Ministry of Education permanent secretary Navin Raj has described Fiji’s brain drain as the hardest problem facing his ministry.

He said the Ministry has no clear answer yet on how to stop skilled graduates from leaving the country and not returning.

Mr Raj made the comments before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on Tuesday, responding to Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma’s questions on the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union.

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“That is a very good question and the most challenging question so far,” Mr Raj said.

“Because the reality is children who study abroad tend to not come back.”

Mr Sharma asked how Fiji would retain skilled workers once the treaty sends more students overseas on subsidised Australian scholarships.

Mr Raj said the problem already extended beyond students to trained professionals already in the workforce.

“Even our own skilled and trained people tend to leave,” he said.

“How we retain them is the challenge all stakeholders are facing, including Ministry of Education.”

Committee member Alipate Tuicolo asked whether Fiji was prepared to bring in regional graduates to fill local shortages instead.

Mr Raj pointed to work with the University of the South Pacific, Fiji National University and the University of Fiji.

He said the goal was to keep local qualifications competitive and sustainable.

The Vuvale Union includes commitments on education, skills and people-to-people links.

Mr Raj said retention measures would be considered as the treaty’s 10-year work plan is developed.

He said this was alongside existing teacher shortages already being felt “monthly” across schools.

Feedback: kaneta.naimatau@fijisun.com.fj

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