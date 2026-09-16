Some Fijian students are avoiding local university study because they fear being hit with a 50 per cent penalty under the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service scheme, Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma has told a parliamentary committee.

Mr Sharma raised the concern during a Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence hearing on Tuesday while questioning the Ministry of Education about new Australian-funded scholarships under the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union.

"I've spoken to some students, and they've said, I don't want to study in Fiji because I don't want to be paying a 50 percent penalty," Mr Sharma said.

The penalty applies to TSLS-sponsored graduates who do not complete their required bond service in Fiji, with the unserved portion of the bond repayable at a rate of up to 50 per cent.

Mr Sharma said some students were also reluctant to borrow because of concerns they may struggle to find employment to repay their loans.

He questioned whether Fiji could learn from Australia's education funding model to address concerns with the local scheme.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Navin Raj said the proposed scholarships under the Vuvale Union differed from TSLS arrangements.

"My understanding is this partnership is sort of a grant rather than a loan, where you'll be subject to penalty and so forth," Mr Raj said, adding he would confirm details later.

Under the proposed arrangement, selected Fijian students would be able to study in Australia at domestic student rates.

The scheme is backed by indicative funding of A$29.5 million (FJ$46.5 million) and is expected to begin around 2029 or 2030.

Mr Sharma also raised concerns about living costs, saying students already studying in Suva through TSLS loans struggled to afford rent and food.

He questioned whether similar financial pressures could affect Fijian students sent to Australia.

Mr Raj said accommodation and living costs for students studying abroad remained unresolved, with further consultation needed before the scheme was rolled out.