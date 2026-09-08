Environment

Fiji could receive $90m to protect vulnerable informal settlements

Existing Adaptation Fund support is improving basic services and disaster resilience in communities in Lami, Suva, Nadi and Lautoka.

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 07:30

Head of the Adaptation Fund Secretariat, Mikko Ollikainen,

Head of the Adaptation Fund Secretariat, Mikko Ollikainen.

Fiji could soon receive up to $90 million from the Adaptation Fund to protect vulnerable families living in informal settlements exposed to flooding, rising seas and other climate threats.

The potential funding was announced as a high-level delegation from the Adaptation Fund visited Fiji yesterday to assess ongoing projects and meet communities benefiting from climate adaptation assistance.

Head of the Adaptation Fund Secretariat Mikko Ollikainen said the Fund was currently able to support further investments in Fiji of up to US$40 million, or about FJ$90 million.

Related stories

He said informal settlements were among the most vulnerable communities and needed greater support as climate change continued to affect Pacific Island countries.

“The funding aims to address informal settlements in Fiji, which are most of the vulnerable people in any country,” Mr Ollikainen said.

The project is supporting 16 vulnerable informal settlements across municipalities, including communities in Lami, Suva, Nadi and Lautoka.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa said Fiji had already received close to US$4.2 million through an Adaptation Fund project that began in 2018.

Mr Nalumisa said many families living in these areas faced serious risks from flooding, sea-level rise and other natural disasters, while living conditions in some settlements remained poor.

“Government alone did not have enough money to carry out all the infrastructure improvements needed in vulnerable communities,” Mr Nalumisa said.

The funding is helping improve basic services and infrastructure, including water and sanitation, access roads, walkways, bridges and the raising of low-lying areas.

An evacuation centre is also being built in a flood-prone settlement in Nadi to provide shelter for families during periods of heavy rain and flooding.

Mr Nalumisa said the project funding was expected to expire in May 2027, with the Ministry working to complete all remaining projects before then.

However, Mr Ollikainen said the delegation would spend the next few days listening to communities and understanding their priorities, with particular attention given to vulnerable groups, including women and young people.

“We will also assess progress made so far and identify lessons that could help strengthen Fiji’s response to the growing impacts of climate change,” Mr Ollikainen said.

Explore more on these topics

Climate Change

Most popular

Mary Blakelock (far right) with some teachers of Galoa Village School in Kadavu. Photo: Supplied
Education

Teacher pay hiccup exposes HR flaws, says affected teacher

Commissioner Rachna Nath (left), Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission Chairperson Joaquim Da Fonseca (middle), and Commissioner Rajendra Dass in Wellington, New Zealand, on September 4, 2026. Photo: Supplied
Nation

Fijians abroad can share political upheaval experiences without returning home

Alleged murder accused Mohammed Naushad and his wife, Nazreen Nisha Khan, at the High Court in Lautoka.
Courts and Law

Daughter reported parents tied up, poisoned boyfriend, court hears

Tailevu under 20 halfback Lekima Seru (far-right) shouts instructions to his forward pack during their round six clash against Rewa at Nakelo School grounds on September 5, 2026.
Rugby

Qiodravu wants more from Tailevu U20

Skipper Cup
Rugby

Unbeaten Nadi ready for Ba

Rewa
Rugby

Rewa turns focus to final five games

Nineteen-year-old Seini Didi shares her graduation joy with her mother, Tarusila Tuvi, at the Naleba Youth Training Centre in Labasa on September 4, 2026.
Lifestyle

Didi’s graduation fuels civil service dream

Miss Hibiscus 1962, Eta Qereqeretabua, and her daughter, Miss Hibiscus 1988, Lenora Qereqeretabua, share a special moment as generations of Hibiscus Queens come together to celebrate seven decades of the festival’s rich history and legacy.
Lifestyle

64 years later, Eta Qereqeretabua's Hibiscus memories still bloom

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Hospital Fiji has launched its latest paediatric cardiac surgical mission, with specialists from Singapore, Australia and India joining Fiji medical teams.
Health

Global specialists join Fiji doctors for free heart surgeries