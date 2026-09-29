Politics

One Nation party calls for women, youth to contest election

The party says it is seeking eligible Fijians committed to the values and principles of the 2013 Constitution.

Tuesday 29 September 2026 | 17:00

A One Nation delegation led by party leaders and founding members met former prime minister Frank Bainimarama on July 2, 2026, to present the party’s constitution and seek his patronage and support.

A One Nation delegation led by party leaders and founding members met former prime minister Voreqe Bainimarama on July 2, 2026, to present the party’s constitution and seek his patronage and support.

Photo: One Nation

Women and young Fijians are being urged to step forward as candidates as One Nation party opens its application process for the upcoming General Election.

The party said it will formally open its application process on October 7, seeking eligible Fijians who are committed to “the values and principles of the 2013 Constitution”.

The current members of the party include president Roko Tupou Draunidalo, general secretary Ravindran Kumaran, Opposition MPs Faiyaz Koya and Ketan Lal, former Cabinet minister Selai Adimaitoga and former FijiFirst party candidate Riddhi Damodar.

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Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has also formally endorsed and expressed his support for One Nation.

One Nation said prospective candidates would be expected to support the principles and values of the 2013 Constitution while being forward-looking, free of political malice and committed to addressing Fiji’s present and future challenges.

The party said its priorities included reducing the gap between rich and poor, equal distribution of lease monies among members of respective landowning units, reducing the cost of living and unemployment, and creating a conducive environment for private-sector investment.

It also listed public infrastructure investment, economic growth, free education and improved social services for poor and marginalised people among its priorities.

The party is expected to release further details on the application process by next Wednesday.

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