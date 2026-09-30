Three homeless after Nadi house fire

A fire at a vacant property in Votualevu, Nadi, has left two adults and a child homeless, prompting a warning from the National Fire Authority (NFA) about the risks posed by unoccupied buildings.

The one-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house at Holika Road was completely destroyed in a structural fire on September 28.

The property, measuring approximately 20 feet by 40 feet, suffered an estimated 100 per cent damage. Décor, catering equipment and other business-related items stored inside were valued at about $100,000.

The NFA said the property was vacant at the time of the fire, but two adults and a child who had been residing there were left homeless as a result of the blaze.

NFA chief executive officer Puamau Sowane said the incident demonstrated that vacant properties could still pose significant fire risks and that owners should not assume an unoccupied building was safe from fire.

“Vacant buildings are still exposed to fire risks, and when they are left unattended, poorly maintained or used for storage, the consequences can be significant,” Mr Sowane said.

He said vacant properties could contain combustible materials, electrical installations, equipment and other contents that could contribute to the spread and intensity of a fire.

“An unoccupied building does not mean that it is a building without risk. In many cases, vacant properties can become more vulnerable because they are not regularly monitored or maintained.”

Mr Sowane said the consequences of the Votualevu fire extended beyond the destruction of the property.

“The loss is not limited to the building itself. In this incident, two adults and a child have been left without a home, while valuable property and business-related equipment have also been destroyed,” he said.

Mr Sowane urged property owners to take responsibility for vacant buildings by ensuring electrical systems are safe, combustible materials are not unnecessarily stored inside, access to the property is controlled and the building is regularly inspected.