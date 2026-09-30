Fuel, LPG prices rise from tomorrow

Fijians will pay more for fuel and cooking gas from tomorrow, October 1, with diesel recording the sharpest increase of up to 22 cents per litre.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has announced increases across all regulated fuel and LPG categories following its latest review of international refined fuel prices, freight costs and exchange rate movements.

For areas on Viti Levu within three kilometres of a public road, motor spirit will increase by five cents from $3.10 to $3.15 per litre, while diesel will jump 21 cents from $3.20 to $3.41 per litre.

Kerosene will rise by 10 cents from $2.57 to $2.67 per litre, while premix increases from $2.96 to $3.01 per litre.

The increases vary depending on location, with diesel rising by between 20 and 22 cents per litre, motor spirit by between five and six cents, and kerosene by between 10 and 11 cents across the country.

Rotuma will record the highest diesel price at $3.98 per litre, up 22 cents from $3.76. Motor spirit there will increase six cents to $3.72, while kerosene rises 11 cents to $3.44 per litre.





Cooking gas also goes up

Households will also face higher LPG costs.

On Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, the price of a 4.5kg cylinder will rise by 82 cents from $14.99 to $15.81, while a 12kg cylinder will increase by $2.20 from $39.96 to $42.16.

Bulk LPG will increase from $3.08 to $3.25 per kilogram, while autogas rises from $2.12 to $2.24 per litre.

Prices are higher on the outer islands and Taveuni, while Rotuma will see the biggest LPG increase. A 12kg cylinder on Rotuma will cost $54.86, an increase of $2.86, while a 4.5kg cylinder rises by $1.07 to $20.57.





Global tensions push up prices

FCCC said ongoing geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions and volatility in international petroleum markets continued to put upward pressure on fuel and LPG costs.

The October prices are based on fuel and LPG imported in August and take into account the Mean of Platts Singapore benchmark, Butane Contract Price, international freight costs and foreign exchange movements.

International crude oil prices also climbed during August, with the OPEC Reference Basket increasing by US$3.45 per barrel to average US$86.44 per barrel.

FCCC said crude oil futures increased amid uncertainty surrounding Middle East oil supply and trade flows, while international market conditions ultimately contributed to Fiji’s new prices.

The new regulated prices take effect Thursday, October 1, 2026.

FCCC has reminded retailers that the approved prices are maximum prices and businesses may sell below them but cannot charge consumers more.

Its enforcement teams will conduct inspections of wholesalers, retailers and service stations around the country throughout October.



