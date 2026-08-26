Nation

Catholic women return to Labasa after 30 years

About 1500 expected for five-day conference featuring anti-drug march, AGM and cultural activities

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 14:00

Updated 26 August 2026 | 18:51 FJT

atholic Women’s League Holy Family Parish Labasa secretary Maria Lesuma in Labasa on August 26, 2026.

Catholic Women’s League Holy Family Parish Labasa secretary Maria Lesuma in Labasa on August 26, 2026.

Photo: Shratika Naidu

Labasa is set to welcome about 1500 Catholic women from across Fiji as the Holy Family Parish hosts the Catholic Women’s League annual conference and annual general meeting after a 30-year break.

The five-day programme starts tommorow at 6pm at the Holy Family Primary School grounds, bringing together Catholic women for fellowship, faith, learning and community activities.

Catholic Women’s League Holy Family Parish Labasa secretary Maria Lesuma said preparations for the event began early this year.

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“We are so excited to host this annual conference and we began with the preparation from early this year,” Ms Lesuma said.

She said holding the conference during the school holidays allowed mothers who were members of the league to travel and participate.

A major highlight will be a march from the Labasa Civic Centre to Holy Family Parish at 8am on Saturday, aimed at raising awareness against drugs in Labasa Town.

The annual general meeting will be held on Sunday, followed by a traditional wedding attire showcase.

The programme will also feature a candlelight procession and the sale of handicrafts.

Ms Lesuma encouraged Catholic women to attend, saying the conference would provide opportunities for learning, fellowship and sharing experiences.

Feedback: shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

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