Nation

Friendly North turns festival funds into community projects

Mr Prasad said projects included a dialysis centre, equipment and an organic vegetable farm for Labasa Hospital.

Monday 28 September 2026 | 06:00

Vodafone Festival of Friendly North committee president Mohammed Saiyum (seventh from right) with chief guest and Vodafone Fiji Limited regional chief marketing officer Rajnesh Prasad (eighth from left), committee members and contestants during Thanksgiving Night at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Labasa on September 25, 2026. Photo: Devisha Prakash

Vodafone Festival of Friendly North committee president Mohammed Saiyum (seventh from right) with chief guest and Vodafone Fiji Limited regional chief marketing officer Rajnesh Prasad (eighth from left), committee members and contestants during Thanksgiving Night at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Labasa on September 25, 2026.

Photo: Devisha Prakash

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North is turning festival proceeds into projects benefiting communities across the North.

That was the key message at the festival’s Thanksgiving Night in Labasa last Friday.

Festival committee president Mohammed Saiyum said several projects earmarked during the 2026 festival had already started following the conclusion of the weeklong event.

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Vodafone Fiji Limited regional chief marketing officer and chief guest Rajnesh Prasad commended the committee for its continued efforts to channel festival funds into community projects.

Mr Prasad said projects included a dialysis centre, equipment and an organic vegetable farm for Labasa Hospital.

“I’ve also gone around and seen the number of projects that the festival has done, the dialysis centre, many other projects, many other equipment for the hospital,” he said.

“Yesterday, I went to the farm where they are growing organic vegetables for the hospital, which is a very good initiative.”

Mr Prasad said Vodafone had supported the festival for almost two decades and would continue investing in social projects.

Mr Saiyum said the committee’s work continued beyond the festival as it pursued projects aimed at benefiting communities in the North.

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