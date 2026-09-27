More than 120 join Viksit Bharat Run in Suva

More than 120 people took part in the Viksit Bharat Run at My Suva Park today, bringing together the Indian diaspora, running enthusiasts and representatives from several organisations.

The event was organised by the High Commission of India in Suva and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC).

Participants included officials from the High Commission, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), New India Assurance (NIA) and the University of the South Pacific (USP).

Assistant Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts Shalen Kumar was chief guest.

Mr Kumar spoke about India’s development and commended its progress. He also emphasised the importance of fitness and encouraged people to make running and physical activity part of their daily routine.

He congratulated the High Commission and SVCC on their range of activities in Fiji.

India’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, spoke about the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and the importance of public participation in building cleaner communities.

Mr Mehta also highlighted recent activities, including the Hindi Kavi Sammelan, a beach cleanliness drive, a book donation at Rewa Secondary School and special yoga sessions.

He said these activities highlighted the close and enduring relationship between India and Fiji.

Following the run, the first, second and third-place finishers in the men’s and women’s categories received medals and prizes.

Mr Kumar also recognised five Safai Mitras from the High Commission of India, LICI and Suva City Council.

SVCC acting director Ishwar Singh Yadav delivered the vote of thanks, while Amit Ahalawat compered the programme.