Nation

Fiji chosen for global climate action pilot

UNDP-backed initiative aims to turn Fiji's climate commitments into investment-ready projects.

Saturday 26 September 2026 | 13:30

Minister for Environment Lynda Tabuya at the Climate Implementation Bridge (BRIDGE) launch in New York, U.S.

Minister for Environment Lynda Tabuya at the Climate Implementation Bridge (BRIDGE) launch in New York, U.S.

Photo: DEPTFO News

Fiji has been selected as one of five countries to participate in a new global initiative aimed at turning climate commitments into funded and deliverable projects.

The Climate Implementation Bridge (BRIDGE) was launched in New York, U.S, by the COP31 Presidency of Türkiye and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with Fiji chosen alongside Ethiopia, Indonesia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan as pilot countries.

A key focus of Fiji's participation will be expanding renewable energy access to rural communities, particularly in areas that remain disconnected from the national electricity grid.

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Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya said the initiative presents an opportunity to accelerate renewable energy development in Kadavu, where many residents still lack access to grid electricity.

“For me, this is personal. My island province of Kadavu is home to around 12,000 people and is not connected to the national electricity grid,” Ms Tabuya said.

“We have an opportunity to connect Kadavu straight to renewable energy, rather than make our communities dependent on fossil fuels.”

She said access to electricity would bring broader social and economic benefits, including improved services for schools and health facilities and greater opportunities for families and small businesses.

The BRIDGE initiative is designed to help countries move from climate pledges to implementation by developing practical, investment-ready projects that can attract funding and support.

As part of the pilot programme, Fiji will develop its NDC3.0 Costed Implementation Plan, which will identify priority climate projects, estimate costs and map out delivery mechanisms.

The Government says the plan will help translate Fiji's climate ambitions into concrete actions while supporting sustainable development and resilience in vulnerable communities.





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