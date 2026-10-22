'Chiefs should have greater say in law-making'

Chiefs should have a greater say in making laws and decisions for Fiji because they understand the struggles of rural communities better than government officials, a Tailevu man told a parliamentary committee.

Livai Koroitamana, of Tonia, Vugalei, made the call during consultations on proposed amendments to the 2013 Constitution at Wailotua Village in Wainibuka.

He welcomed the passing of the Great Council of Chiefs Bill but urged the Government to give chiefs a stronger role in decision-making.

“Chiefs understand the situations in rural communities compared to government officials,” Mr Koroitamana said.

He said chiefs were closely connected to their communities and understood the issues affecting people at the grassroots level.

He argued that laws should reflect the realities faced by ordinary people rather than being based solely on the qualifications and knowledge of those making them.

“Dou kua ni cakava jikoga na lawa ka lako mai ena nomudou kila vaka vuli, raica na veika e sotava na lewe ni vanua qai bulu kina na lawa.”

“Don’t just make laws based on your qualifications; look at the issues people face and make laws accordingly,” he said.

His submission came as parliamentary committees continued nationwide consultations to gather public views on proposed changes to the 2013 Constitution.

The consultations have given communities an opportunity to raise concerns about the proposed amendments and explain what they believe should change.

Mr Koroitamana also questioned why the 2013 Constitution needed to be amended, saying the public had not been consulted before it was introduced.

“We were surprised at first when the previous government announced that a new Constitution had been made,” he said.

He questioned the purpose of amending the Constitution and called for corruption to be addressed first.

“It doesn’t make sense at all. Remove it,” he said.

“Don’t waste your time amending the Constitution when corruption comes first,” he said.