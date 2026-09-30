Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 brings back Senate

Fiji would return to a two-chamber Parliament with a 23-member Senate under the proposed Constitution tabled in Parliament today for its first reading.

The proposed Constitution would establish a Senate whose primary purpose would be to review Bills passed by the House of Representatives.

Of the 23 senators, 14 would be appointed by the President on the advice of the Bose Levu Vakaturaga (BLV), six on the advice of the Prime Minister, two on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition and one on the advice of the Rotuma Island Council.

The proposed Constitution states that appointments recommended by the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition must reflect Fiji's diversity, including descendants of Girmitiyas and other minority groups.

A person would have to be eligible to contest an election for the House of Representatives to qualify for appointment to the Senate.

The Senate's term would end when the House of Representatives expires or is dissolved earlier.

A senator's seat would become vacant in several circumstances, including conviction for an offence punishable by at least 12 months' imprisonment or nomination as a candidate for election to the House of Representatives.

The proposed Constitution would therefore change Fiji's current parliamentary structure by introducing an upper house alongside the House of Representatives.

The Bill's explanatory note identifies a bicameral Parliament as one of the principal recommendations arising from the constitutional review.

The Senate would also have specific roles beyond reviewing legislation.

For example, amendments affecting the constitutional arrangements for the BLV would require the prior approval of at least nine of the 14 senators appointed on the BLV's advice.

Bill No. 32 of 2026 seeks to revise the 2013 Constitution and provide for the proposed Constitution of the Republic of Fiji 2026.

If enacted, the Bill proposes that the new constitutional provisions come into force on March 31, 2028.