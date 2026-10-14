Constitution Bill consultations begin in Suva today

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj has urged Fijians to “come out in numbers” as the Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, chaired by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, begins public consultations at the Suva Civic Centre today.

Mr Maharaj, one of four Opposition members on the 11-member committee, said the Bill had passed its second reading and was now before the committee.

“It’s very important for the Fijians if they want to have their voice heard. They need to come out in numbers,” he said.

“If they have anything, they can come and talk to the committee and give their submission on what they want to be changed in the draft Bill.”

Mr Maharaj said the Opposition had concerns about the Bill, which would be raised during the committee process.

“We are at the very preliminary stage at the moment. We are just going through the Bill.”

Mr Rabuka said Fijians who could not read the lengthy Bill would be able to follow the process through broadcasts in iTaukei, Hindi and English.

“Listen carefully to that,” he said.

Newspaper articles and advertisements would provide details of the consultation times and scope.

The other Opposition members on the committee are Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu, Parveen Bala and Jone Usamate.

Government members are Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, Biman Prasad, former Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, Filimoni Vosarogo, Lynda Tabuya and Mosese Bulitavu.

Where and when

Today

Suva Civic Centre: 9am to noon.

Vunimono High School Hall, Nausori: 5pm to 8pm.

Tomorrow

Namosi Provincial Council Hall, Navua: 10am to noon.

Lawai Village Hall, Nadroga: 4.30pm to 6pm.

Saturday

Nadi Civic Centre Hall: 10am to 1pm.

Fiji Girmit Centre, Lautoka: 3pm to 5pm.

Written submissions can be emailed to the committee chairperson and must reach Parliament by 4pm on Friday, October 23.