Nation

Council to take responsibility for Albert Park rehabilitation

Security measures have also been put in place to restrict access to the ground

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 17:30

Hibiscus Albert Park

Rehabilitation has begun at Albert Park in Suva after the 70th Hibiscus Festival damaged the ground.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Rehabilitation has begun at Albert Park in Suva after the 70th Hibiscus Festival damaged the ground, prompting calls for better planning and accountability.

Small aeration holes have been made in sections of the ground as part of the rehabilitation process. The affected area will then be enclosed as work continues.

Security measures have also been put in place to restrict access to the ground and ensure the public is aware that the area is not to be used while rehabilitation is underway.

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Suva City Council chief executive officer Tevita Boseilawa said the responsibility lies with the Council to ensure the damaged ground is restored to its normal or better condition following the festival.

Mr Boseilawa said the 70th Hibiscus Festival was a special occasion for the people of Suva and Fiji, making it important that the ground is properly restored.

He emphasised the need for the Council to improve its planning around where future festivals should be held.

If Albert Park continues to be used for festivals, Mr Boseilawa said the ground needs to be upgraded so its turf is not affected by future carnivals.

He said the condition of Albert Park was also a concern for the public because it was an important recreational area and stressed that further upgrading works were needed.

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa confirmed that plans were already in place to further upgrade Albert Park, which had been in use for some time.

Mr Nalumisa said the Council could seek Government assistance for further upgrading works if it did not have sufficient funding.

However, he clarified that the Ministry was not providing funding for the current rehabilitation works.

Mr Nalumisa said recreational spaces were managed by municipal councils, and it was their duty to ensure the spaces were properly managed.

When damage occurred to a ground or recreational space, he said, the responsibility lay with the Council to carry out the necessary repairs or further upgrading works.

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