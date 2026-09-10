Nation

Macuata-i-Wai climate project enters final phase with two houses

Phase Three focuses on housing as community continues climate adaptation

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 17:00

Macuata-i-wai

Macuata-i-Wai Island.

Photo: Supplied

Two houses being built under Phase Three of the Macuata-i-Wai climate adaptation project are nearing completion.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael confirmed that Phase Three was nearly complete, while Phase Two had been completed.

Macuata-i-Wai is the first island to receive a grant under the Communities Climate Adaptation Facility (C-CAF).

Related stories

Macuata-i-Wai headwoman Laisana Baleiniqalau Tokaduadua said Phase Two focused on restoring freshwater systems, while Phase Three focused on housing.

“Phase Three involves housing, with two houses in the process,” Ms Tokaduadua said.

She said water supply remained one of the main challenges for the community, especially during dry periods.

Ms Tokaduadua also highlighted environmental challenges faced by the community in recent years.

“The project would be commissioned once the work is completed,” she said.

Phase One included a boat purchased through a US$100,000 grant secured under C-CAF and administered by the Global Centre for Climate Mobility.

The funding is provided directly to communities to allow them to lead their own climate adaptation priorities.

The boat was previously handed over by former Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu.

The project aims to strengthen climate resilience and improve infrastructure for the island community.

With Phase Three nearing completion, the community is expected to gain additional housing support as it continues adapting to climate-related challenges.

Explore more on these topics

FijiClimate Watch

Most popular

police
Nation

Man faces eight charges over alleged Facebook scams

FICAC investigator, Asenanca Niumataiwalu outside the Suva Magistrate Court on September 10, 2026.
Courts and Law

Biman Prasad case: Court hears why two FICAC witness statements were excluded

police
Nation

Five of eight suspects questioned over Vakarise death

Peniona Ra­nitu
Rugby

Ranitu back as Maroons head coach

Flying Fijians No.8 Elia Canakaivata
Rugby

Flying Fijians ready for Canada test

Naitasiri Under-20 rugby team at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori on September 5, 2026.
Rugby

Naitasiri U20 preps for Navosa

Charity Queen, Miss Fiji Sugar Corporation Verenaisi Shekinah Waikarawa.
Lifestyle

FSC reclaims Miss Charity crown after two years

Nineteen-year-old Seini Didi shares her graduation joy with her mother, Tarusila Tuvi, at the Naleba Youth Training Centre in Labasa on September 4, 2026.
Lifestyle

Didi’s graduation fuels civil service dream

Miss Hibiscus 1962, Eta Qereqeretabua, and her daughter, Miss Hibiscus 1988, Lenora Qereqeretabua, share a special moment as generations of Hibiscus Queens come together to celebrate seven decades of the festival’s rich history and legacy.
Lifestyle

64 years later, Eta Qereqeretabua's Hibiscus memories still bloom