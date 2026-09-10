Two houses being built under Phase Three of the Macuata-i-Wai climate adaptation project are nearing completion.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael confirmed that Phase Three was nearly complete, while Phase Two had been completed.

Macuata-i-Wai is the first island to receive a grant under the Communities Climate Adaptation Facility (C-CAF).

Macuata-i-Wai headwoman Laisana Baleiniqalau Tokaduadua said Phase Two focused on restoring freshwater systems, while Phase Three focused on housing.

“Phase Three involves housing, with two houses in the process,” Ms Tokaduadua said.

She said water supply remained one of the main challenges for the community, especially during dry periods.

Ms Tokaduadua also highlighted environmental challenges faced by the community in recent years.

“The project would be commissioned once the work is completed,” she said.

Phase One included a boat purchased through a US$100,000 grant secured under C-CAF and administered by the Global Centre for Climate Mobility.

The funding is provided directly to communities to allow them to lead their own climate adaptation priorities.

The boat was previously handed over by former Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu.

The project aims to strengthen climate resilience and improve infrastructure for the island community.

With Phase Three nearing completion, the community is expected to gain additional housing support as it continues adapting to climate-related challenges.