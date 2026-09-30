Nation

Police order nationwide drug, cash exhibit audit

Mr Tudravu confirmed that a special team had been carrying out checks across all divisions for almost three weeks.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 09:00

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. Photo: Ronald Kumar

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. Photo: Ronald Kumar

Police stations across Fiji are being audited for drugs and cash held in custody as Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu moves to centralise drug exhibits following concerns over exhibit security.

Mr Tudravu confirmed that a special team had been carrying out checks across all divisions for almost three weeks.

“I can comment on the Fiji Police. There’s a special team that is already out there. It’s almost three weeks now to follow up with the investigation and the checks that have been made in all divisions, based on two things: drugs, cash that are within our custody.

Related stories

“There is an audit team that is going around all police stations.”

Asked whether he was concerned about the exhibits, Mr Tudravu said: “I’m concerned.”

He said drug exhibits were now being centralised at Police stations with vaults.

“What I’ve directed is that we centralise all the drug exhibits to the police stations that have their vaults, like Nadi, Lautoka, Totogo, and Police Mobile. So these are the only places where the drugs are placed.

“That is the strategy that we have followed, so that they are not at individual police stations, like the practice before. So there are some measures that we have taken.

“But I cannot comment on what the Judiciary would do.”

The move comes as Police investigate two cases involving cocaine missing from court exhibits.

Police confirmed that about 12 kilograms of cocaine from the Nikolic case was missing, while cocaine exhibits from the Rahman case were also found to be missing or tampered with.

Mr Tudravu said discussions had taken place with the Attorney-General, Acting Director of Public Prosecutions and Permanent Secretary for Justice on improving security arrangements.

“That is part of our discussion on the way forward. You know that we had a discussion with the Attorney-General, Acting DPP, the PS Justice, and there was some discussion on how we can improve the security arrangement as our way forward.”

Police officers have also been deployed to secure and guard Government Buildings in Suva.

“There was a request done and I approved that our police officers be deployed to secure and guard the Government complex.”

Asked whether the Police deployment would continue, Mr Tudravu said: “Yes, definitely, there will be.”

He said decisions on future security measures would involve other stakeholders.

“This incident has already been done. We are investigating it. But the way forward, all these things will be taken into consideration.

“And it’s not only the Police that will do that. We have all stakeholders, which need to agree and decide and have a way forward on the things that need to be done. We have other stakeholders.”

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

High court in Lautoka.
Courts and Law

‘We can’t keep the drugs in court,’ judge tells State

Biman at Magistrate Court4
Courts and Law

FICAC ordered to provide proper disclosures in Prasad case

Former Police exhibit writer Selai Gaunabalavu.
Courts and Law

Three years’ jail for former Police exhibit writer over $5000 theft

Fiji made a flying start, racing to a 12-0 lead inside the opening 13 minutes, with Neivosa scoring in the seventh minute before full-back Ivamere Nabura Rokowati crossed six minutes later.
Rugby

Unity powers Fijiana to Challenger championship title

Keresi Maya.
Rugby

Maya targets union return after ban

rokotuisawa - Boselawa
Rugby

Rokotuisawa, Boselawa named in Flying Fijians 68-member squad

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi

MOW WS
Technology

Online shield for women eyeing political careers

Shruti Sonakshi Raj with her teacher Arti Mani.
Culture

Shruti’s love for Hindi earns her national essay title