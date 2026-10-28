Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Government needs a lot of legal advice in the final stages of the constitutional review.

His comments came as Sevuloni Valenitabua (Snr) takes over an Attorney-General (A-G) post that has moved from Siromi Turaga to Graham Leung, back to Mr Turaga and now to him since December 2022.

The role has come under scrutiny over previous legal advice offered to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

“We certainly need a lot of legal advice moving into the final stages of the constitutional review,” Mr Kamikamica said.

Mr Kamikamica said this as he welcomed the appointment of Mr Valenitabua (Snr) as A-G.

Mr Valenitabua (Snr) chaired the Constitution Review Commission (CRC), but is no longer a member, Mr Kamikamica confirmed.

The A-G is Government’s chief legal adviser. His advice will matter as the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 heads to Parliament for its third reading vote next week.

If the Bill gets two-third support, Fijians will vote in a referendum on December 9.

“He is a very well-known, respected senior lawyer of Fiji. So, we are happy to have him onboard, in this capacity for now.”

Mr Kamikamica said Mr Rabuka “canvassed broadly” before choosing a new A-G.

“All I can say is that we have selected a person who is qualified for the role,” he said.

Mr Kamikamica said Mr Valenitabua’s work on the CRC showed he was ready for the job.

“Given the quality of the work he provided in the CRC, there is no doubt that he will do well as the Attorney-General.”

Legal advice beyond referendum

Mr Kamikamica said Government would need legal advice after the referendum, leading up to the coming general election.

Mr Valenitabua (Snr) led the CRC from March. The Commission gave its report and draft constitution to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu on August 31.

Mr Rabuka said Mr Valenitabua (Snr) held the post substantively, not as an acting A-G.



