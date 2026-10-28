Today's paperLoginSign up
Crime

Suspected drugs found hidden in hotel toilet

Police have seized the substance for analysis as investigations continue into the incident.

Wednesday 28 October 2026 | 12:30

police-murder

The Fiji Police Force is investigating a suspected drug discovery at a hotel in Labasa.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a hotel employee discovered a plastic bag containing several ankle socks filled with a white substance while attempting to clear a blocked toilet in one of the rooms.

The plastic bag was lodged inside the toilet cistern.

Related stories

Ms Naisoro said police had uplifted the substance, which was awaiting analysis to determine its identity. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Macuata Tourism Association president Amelia Simmons said the association was not aware of the incident.

“We encourage visitors and hotel guests to remain vigilant, while reminding our hospitality operators of the importance of strong security policies, staff awareness and clear procedures for reporting suspicious activity,” Ms Simmons said.

“As the police investigation is ongoing, we must allow the authorities to establish the facts. Our priority is to work together to protect our guests, our employees and the reputation of Fiji’s tourism industry.”

Explore more on these topics

Police InvestigationFiji

Most popular

Representatives from Fiji tourism entperises at IMEX America 2026 in Las Vegas, United States of America on October 13 to 15, 2026
Tourism

Tourism Fiji showcases destination at IMEX America

Mosese Bainivalu at his village. Photo: Waisea Nasokia.
Nation

Saltier water, warmer weather worry Yasawa-i-rara villagers

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay
Tourism

Fiji Marriott invests in greener future

Jack de Groot
Football

De Groot joins Bula FC for 2027

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts (sixth from left) with the national women's deaf rugby team.
Rugby

Fiji Deaf Rugby teams get World Cup boost

The Fiji Under-17 girls futsal team.
Football

Fiji girls ready for Olympic futsal debut

Pacific Islands Development Forum Secretary-General Arpana Pratap
Health

Breast cancer support must go beyond awareness, says PIDF chief

Milly Koroduadua with her mother Lorraine Koroduadua during the Adi Cakobau Annual Awards Ceremony on October 23, 2026.
Lifestyle

Family inspires student’s engineering dream

leadership
Leadership

The most dangerous answer is the one that sounds right