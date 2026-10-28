Suspected drugs found hidden in hotel toilet

The Fiji Police Force is investigating a suspected drug discovery at a hotel in Labasa.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a hotel employee discovered a plastic bag containing several ankle socks filled with a white substance while attempting to clear a blocked toilet in one of the rooms.

The plastic bag was lodged inside the toilet cistern.

Ms Naisoro said police had uplifted the substance, which was awaiting analysis to determine its identity. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Macuata Tourism Association president Amelia Simmons said the association was not aware of the incident.

“We encourage visitors and hotel guests to remain vigilant, while reminding our hospitality operators of the importance of strong security policies, staff awareness and clear procedures for reporting suspicious activity,” Ms Simmons said.

“As the police investigation is ongoing, we must allow the authorities to establish the facts. Our priority is to work together to protect our guests, our employees and the reputation of Fiji’s tourism industry.”