A prominent businessman in Fiji is expected to be questioned by Police over allegations that an Indian national was duped of more than $17,000 after travelling to Fiji for a promised job and work permit.

Vignesh Mani arrived in Fiji on September 14, 2026, after receiving an invitation from the businessman, who runs a recruitment company, for a recruitment coordinator position.

Mr Mani alleges he paid about $5800 for an earlier trip to Fiji in 2024, $1100 for a work permit application and $10,000 in February this year after being promised a work permit.

He also claims he transferred $2100 through an M-PAiSA account.

Ministry of Employment permanent secretary Jone Maritino Nemani condemned the alleged exploitation, saying the Government would not tolerate employers mistreating foreign or local workers.

“For this government we don’t tolerate foreign and local workers to be exploited by employers,” he said.

“Fiji can’t be mistreating every worker; employers be respectful please.”

Mr Nemani said the Ministry of Employment was working with Police on the matter. He said investigations would also establish whether the business was legally registered with the ministry.

However, the businessman strongly denied the allegations and disputed the purpose of the money transfer, saying the money was for work permit applications for three workers referred to his company by Mr Mani.

“All the allegations by him are a lie,” he said. “I don’t take money from people; it’s part of my business.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Loraini Seru confirmed the matter had been referred to the Criminal Investigations Department.

Ministry of Immigration permanent secretary Aliki Salusalu said Immigration officers had investigated information relating to Mr Mani’s arrivals in Fiji.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner at the Indian High Commission Dilip Nath confirmed the commission was aware of the issue, describing it as a technical matter.

“This is just a small issue, we working on it,” he said.

When questioned further about the allegations, Mr Nath said: “Please don’t report on this issue, we will solve it.”

The allegations against the businessman have not been established, and Police and Immigration investigations are continuing.