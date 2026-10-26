De Groot joins Bula FC for 2027

Extra Bula FC have signed 22-year­-old New Zealand goalkeeper Jack de Groot for the 2027 Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Professional League season.

The 191cm left-footed goalkeeper joins the Bula Warriors after developing his career in England and New Zealand, where he col­lected several individual awards.

"I'm very excited and honoured to be part of this group. Professional football is some­thing I've worked towards for my whole life, and it feels so right being on this side of the world," de Groot said.

He was impressed by the team's unity and playing style during their inaugural OFC Professional League campaign.

"The group looked very tight, and after speaking with some players, they couldn't say a bad word about Bula. It felt like the right opportunity to push on with my foot­ball and test myself with the best players on this side of the world," he said.

De Groot began playing at six with Harvest­ers Youth Teams in Hertfordshire, England, before progressing to St Albans City Under-18s, helping them win the Eastern Junior Al­liance competition.

At 17, he returned to New Zealand and joined Wellington-based Miramar Rangers, where he earned Under-20, Under-21 and Un­der-23 Player of the Year honours, as well as three Goalkeeper of the Year awards. He was also nominated for Young Player of the Year at the Capital Football Awards.

He later joined Auckland's Eastern Sub­urbs, helping the club finish second in the Northern League and qualify for the Nation­al League.

A ball-playing goalkeeper, de Groot believes his communication, leadership and composure will suit head coach Stephane Auvray's style.

"I would describe myself as a ball­playing goalkeep­er who loves the ball at my feet and making big saves. I'm a very vocal goalkeeper and would see myself as a leader from the back," he said.

He also studies opponents before matches to prepare for different scenarios and re­main calm under pressure.

The move to Fiji will be his first experience living and playing in the Pacific Islands, but he is looking forward to embracing the cul­ture and challenge.

"I can imagine the football would be more physical, but it's something I will not shy away from," he said.

De Groot is also eager to learn from experi­enced Fiji internationals and other players in the squad.

Extra Bula FC finished third in the inaugu­ral regular season before reaching the Top Four playoffs. De Groot believes the club can go further in 2027.

"I want to come in and win the whole com­petition. We have the group to do that, so why not!" he said.

He also hopes to help Bula achieve the com­petition's best defensive record.

Away from football, de Groot enjoys watch­ing shows and playing golf. He credits his parents as his biggest supporters, saying they attend every match.

As he prepares for his first professional­season in Fiji, he called on the Bula Tribe to support the team.

"We will need you by our side this year, and I can't wait to give everything for this team and achieve lots together," he said.