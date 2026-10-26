Fiji Deaf Rugby teams get World Cup boost
Fiji will head to Tokyo aiming to build on last year's success after winning both men's and women's titles at the inaugural Pacific Rim Deaf Rugby Sevens tournament in Austr
Tuesday 27 October 2026 | 10:30
Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts (sixth from left) with the national women's deaf rugby team.
Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Fiji's men's and women's Deaf Rugby teams have received playing kits, training gear and formal wear ahead of the World Deaf Rugby Sevens Championship in Tokyo, Japan, from October 31 to November 3.
The Australian Government funded the support through PacificAus Sports, with Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts handing over the gear to players and coaches yesterday.
Roberts said the assistance would help the teams proudly represent Fiji on the world stage.
"We know how much it means to these players to wear the white jersey, and we're delighted to play a small part in supporting them," he said.
Fiji will head to Tokyo aiming to build on last year's success after winning both men's and women's titles at the inaugural Pacific Rim Deaf Rugby Sevens tournament in Australia.
Team manager Lionel Danford said the support had eased the pressure of preparing two teams for international competition.
"Having our full kits provided takes some pressure off our preparations and helps the players feel ready to represent Fiji together," he said.
Women's captain Kaleta Dravuni said the tournament was also an opportunity to promote deaf rugby and encourage more women and girls to join the sport.
"We want more people to know about it, especially deaf women and girls who might not realise there is a team they can join and a pathway to represent their country," she said.
Australian Deaf Rugby president David Kearsey said Fiji's emerging players would make the teams worth watching.
"They've got some new players coming through who we know can do some damage on the field," he said.
The support builds on years of collaboration between Rugby Australia, Australian Deaf Rugby, the Fiji Rugby Union and Fiji Deaf Rugby to develop players and coaches.
Fiji's men are in Pool A with New Zealand, South Africa, Wales, Samoa and the Barbarians. Australia will compete in Pool B against Japan, England, Hong Kong, China and Italy.
Fiji's women will face Australia, England, Wales, New Zealand and the Barbarians in the pool stage.