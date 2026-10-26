Fiji girls ready for Olympic futsal debut
Gerardo said the experience would challenge the players to make quicker decisions, maintain their concentration and support one another under pressure.
Tuesday 27 October 2026 | 10:00
Updated 27 October 2026 | 11:06 FJT
The Fiji Under-17 girls futsal team.
Photo: Fiji FA Media
Fiji's under-17 girls' futsal team will make its debut at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, with pride and family as their sources of inspiration.
Fiji will face hosts Senegal, Ukraine and Venezuela in Group A.
Head coach Jose Gerardo said the team would focus on discipline, with Senegal as their first opponent next Monday.
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"We cannot promise to win the tournament, but we want to deliver good performances and give our best in every match," Gerardo said.
"We want the girls to compete with pride and make the most of this opportunity."
Gerardo said the experience would challenge the players to make quicker decisions, maintain their concentration and support one another under pressure.
"This is our first appearance, and it is an important step for girls' futsal in Fiji. We know there will be challenges, but we want to approach every game with a positive attitude.
"The girls have worked on their understanding of futsal, their fitness and their teamwork. Now they have the chance to put those lessons into practice against international opposition."
The no-nonsense Portuguese coach prioritises experience and progress over medals.
"We want to look back knowing we competed, supported each other and gave everything for Fiji," he said.
Gerardo has appointed Salanieta Vosadora as captain.
"I want to lead through my actions, listen to my teammates and encourage everyone to give their best," Vosadora said.
"My goal is to help us stay united, work hard and represent our families and Fiji with pride."
The group matches will be played at the Iba Mar Diop Complex in Dakar.
Fixtures
- Fiji v Senega: 5.30am, November 2
- Fiji v Ukraine: 3.30am, November 4
- Fiji v Venezuela: 3.30am, November 6.