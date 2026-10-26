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Football

Fiji girls ready for Olympic futsal debut

Gerardo said the experience would challenge the players to make quicker decisions, maintain their concentration and support one another under pres­sure.

Tuesday 27 October 2026 | 10:00

Updated 27 October 2026 | 11:06 FJT

The Fiji Under-17 girls futsal team.

The Fiji Under-17 girls futsal team.

Photo: Fiji FA Media

Fiji's under-17 girls' futsal team will make its debut at the Youth Olym­pic Games in Dakar, Senegal, with pride and family as their sources of in­spiration.

Fiji will face hosts Senegal, Ukraine and Venezuela in Group A.

Head coach Jose Gerardo said the team would focus on discipline, with Senegal as their first opponent next Monday.

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"We cannot promise to win the tourna­ment, but we want to deliver good per­formances and give our best in every match," Gerardo said.

"We want the girls to compete with pride and make the most of this oppor­tunity."

Gerardo said the experience would challenge the players to make quicker decisions, maintain their concentration and support one another under pres­sure.

"This is our first appearance, and it is an important step for girls' futsal in Fiji. We know there will be challenges, but we want to approach every game with a positive attitude.

"The girls have worked on their under­standing of futsal, their fitness and their teamwork. Now they have the chance to put those lessons into practice against international opposition."

The no-nonsense Portuguese coach pri­oritises experience and progress over medals.

"We want to look back knowing we competed, supported each other and gave everything for Fiji," he said.

Gerardo has appointed Salanieta Vosa­dora as captain.

"I want to lead through my actions, lis­ten to my teammates and encourage eve­ryone to give their best," Vosadora said.

"My goal is to help us stay united, work hard and represent our families and Fiji with pride."

The group matches will be played at the Iba Mar Diop Complex in Dakar.

Fixtures

  • Fiji v Senega: 5.30am, November 2
  • Fiji v Ukraine: 3.30am, November 4
  • Fiji v Venezuela: 3.30am, November 6.

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