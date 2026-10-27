Police have identified a high-ranking official as a suspect in the disappearance of cocaine valued at more than $50 million.

This masthead understands that the official is the sister of one of the six persons of interest in the investigation.

The official is a partner in a Fiji-based law firm that has also come under police investigation over unverified financial transactions.

This masthead understands that she is likely to be questioned by police this week.

This masthead contacted her on her official local number; however, she declined to comment.

It is also believed that two relatives of one of the key suspects, who are currently judiciary officials, were stationed at the High Court around the time of the alleged incident.

On Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Loraini Seru said investigations into the persons of interest were continuing.

She said the Anti-Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Unit had been working to trace any money trail that could help establish links to the suspected activities.

This masthead was reliably informed that one of the six persons of interest had a vehicle valued at $32,000 in his possession, which is believed to be proceeds of crime.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirmed that police were working with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to prepare an extradition application for one of the key suspects who had fled the country.

“They will file an arrest warrant regarding that, and we will follow due process,” Mr Tudravu said.

The two sets of missing drugs belonged to Canadian Joshua Rahman and Australian John Nikolic, who are both imprisoned in Fiji.