Nation

Drunken dispute ends in alleged scissor stabbing

26-year-old injured after confrontation with intoxicated man in Caubati

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 09:30

Updated 10 September 2026 | 10:57 FJT

police

A night of drinking allegedly turned violent in Caubati last week, leaving a 26-year-old man hospitalised with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the incident occurred at the Caubati New Subdivision on September 5, where a man believed to be in his 40s allegedly stabbed the younger man several times with a pair of scissors during an argument.

The altercation also resulted in injuries to the suspect, with both men rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital for treatment.

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Investigators revealed that both parties were heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The suspect has since been discharged from hospital and remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The case is one of two recent serious assault incidents highlighted by the Fiji Police Force as it renewed warnings about the dangers associated with excessive alcohol consumption.

Police said alcohol abuse often contributes to violent behaviour and poses significant safety and security risks to individuals and communities.

Members of the public are being urged to drink responsibly and avoid situations that could lead to violence or criminal offending.

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