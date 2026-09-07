Nation

Questions remain over Labasa fire response six months on

Police have confirmed that investigations into the fire remain ongoing.

Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 08:00

fire

A double-storey house fire occurred this week on Tuesday early morning in Labasa on February 10, 2026

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Questions remain over the emergency response to a Labasa fire more than six months after the incident.

The property owner alleges that the National Fire Authority (NFA)’s toll-free 910 line failed and he had to personally alert firefighters.

Police have confirmed that investigations into the fire remain ongoing.

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Police spokesperson Sergeant Wame Bautolu said investigations into the incident were still being carried out.

The update comes amid concerns raised by property owner Ivaan Khan about the response to the fire, which broke out at about 1am to 1.30am in February this year.

“My tenants tried to contact the NFA through the toll-free 910 emergency line, but the number was not working,” Mr Khan said.

He alleged that he had to drive to the NFA station in Labasa to alert firefighters and get them to the scene.

Mr Khan said the fire started in one of the flats at the back of the property, where four tenants were staying. They managed to escape and alerted others as the fire spread.

Mr Khan, whose family lived above the affected flats, said he heard voices and came outside to find his tenants in the garage.

“The fire spread quickly, resulting in two flats being completely destroyed and two others partially damaged,” he said.

According to Mr Khan, the NFA crew arrived after he alerted them and managed to contain the fire.

He acknowledged that while the response was late, firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevent further damage.

However, Mr Khan raised concerns about the 910 toll-free service, claiming calls were first connected to Suva before being redirected to Labasa.

The NFA previously said it would provide a comprehensive response once its investigation was completed and all findings finalised.

An email seeking an update and comment from the NFA remained unanswered when this edition was published.


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