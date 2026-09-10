End the silence on child abuse: Youth Council

The National Youth Council of Fiji (NYCF) says protecting children must become a national priority.

NYCF president Laisani Sepo supports Save the Children Fiji’s call for child sexual violence to be treated as a national crisis.

Save the Children Fiji made the call following concerns raised by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran about rape and sexual violence against children.

The organisation said stronger action was needed on prevention, protection, justice and accountability, with Government, law enforcement, the justice sector and communities working together.

Ms Sepo said every case of sexual violence against a child was a violation of the child’s rights and a failure of the collective responsibility to protect children.

“We cannot continue to respond only after a child has been harmed. We need stronger prevention, early intervention, effective reporting mechanisms, survivor-centred services and greater accountability for perpetrators,” Ms Sepo said.

She said the National Youth Council of Fiji believed young people must be part of the solution.

She highlighted that youth organisations could play an important role in strengthening awareness, promoting safe communities and ensuring that child protection remained part of the national youth development agenda.

“We must also remember that boys, girls and children with disabilities can all be victims of sexual violence. No child should be left behind or considered less worthy of protection,” she said.

Ms Sepo said most importantly, Fiji must change the culture of silence.

“Protecting children is not only the responsibility of parents or government; it is the responsibility of every one of us,” she said.

“Fiji’s children are not just our future; they are our responsibility today,” she said.

Ms Sepo added that if Fiji was serious about building a safe, resilient and prosperous country, protecting children from sexual violence must be treated as a national priority and a national crisis requiring urgent, coordinated and sustained action.



