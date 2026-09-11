‘Overload’ singer sends SJSS 70th anniversary shout-out

Cameroonian artist Zinnia Basame yesterday gave a special shout-out to Saint Joseph Secondary School (SJSS) in Suva as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Her 2019 hit song, Overload, became a favourite among SJSS students, who continue to sing it with passion during zone meets, almost like an anthem.

On Facebook, SJSS alumnae yesterday sent a massive vinaka vakalevu (thank you) to Zinnia, the artist behind Overload, for her anniversary shout-out as the school celebrates its platinum jubilee.

Zinnia captioned her message: “Manifesting my presence at your next anniversary. A big shout to the students of St Joseph’s Secondary School in the Fiji Islands. You girls are amazing.

“Thanks for reminding of my own song every other year. Appreciate it.”

In 2019, Zinnia clocked 10 million streams across all platforms for her single Overload.

She has even hinted: "Manifesting my presence at your next anniversary."

In Suva, former SJSS students took a nostalgic bus tour around Suva yesterday, reliving their school days as part of the school’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

Representing the Class of the 80s, Aluesi Makaba said the tour gave the alumnae an opportunity to travel along the old Central bus route they once used as students while reconnecting with classmates and reflecting on how much Suva had changed.

The Suva Bus Ride was hosted by the 80s decade. It was also an opportunity for them to tour some of Suva’s newest developments alongside landmarks and historic sites that shape the capital city.

Ms Makaba, who attended St Joseph’s in the Class of 1983, said the tour was about going down memory lane, sharing laughter and appreciating the friendships and experiences built during their school years.

The group travelled through key locations, including the University of the South Pacific Bookshop and Parliament House.

The tour also included a stop near their former school bus stop before continuing through Raiwaqa, a community where many St Joseph’s students grew up.

Ms Makaba said the tour was not restricted to alumnae, with husbands and family members also joining the experience.

She encouraged young people to remain true to themselves, enjoy life and face challenges through unity, love and sisterhood.

This morning, the school will hold a combined school mass, followed by a trip to Pure Fiji in Vatuwaqa, owned and operated by mother-and-daughter duo Gaëtane Austin and Andrée Austin, who co-founded the family business in 1996.

Ms Austin is an alumna of SJSS.

Feedback: joseph.paul@fijisun.com.fj