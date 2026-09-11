Tuvalu Governor-General installed as USP Chancellor

More than 800 University of the South Pacific (USP) graduates crossed the stage yesterday as the university formally installed Tuvalu Governor-General Reverend Sir Tofiga Vaevalu Falani as its 33rd Chancellor.

The ceremony was the first session of USP’s September Laucala Campus graduation ceremonies, held over two days at Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Graduates received qualifications ranging from certificates and diplomas to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

The graduates came from the School of Agriculture, Geography, Environment, Ocean and Natural Sciences; School of Business and Management; School of Information Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Physics; Centre for Sustainable Futures; and Pacific Technical and Further Education.

USP Pro-Chancellor and chair of Council and the Interim Management Group, Siosiua Tuitalukua Tupou Utoikamanu, said Tuvalu’s leadership showed that influence was not measured by size.

“Tuvalu’s leadership reminds us that influence is not measured by size, but by vision, resilience and the ability to inspire change. Its innovative thinking about the future demonstrates how Pacific nations can respond to challenges with courage, creativity and hope,” Mr Utoikamanu said.

He urged graduates to use their education to contribute to the region.

“As we celebrate our graduates, I encourage them to embrace change with confidence, remain grounded in their Pacific identity, and use their education to help shape a future that reflects the values, knowledge and aspirations of our region.”

Meanwhile, Early Childhood educator Soweri Rokoiga Rakabuta, who graduated with a Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care, delivered the graduate address.

“My journey has shown me that education is not simply about earning a qualification. It is about using what we learn to uplift others, strengthen our communities and inspire the next generation to believe that their dreams are possible,” he said.

The ceremonies will conclude with 1,341 graduates, including 910 women.

Today’s session will feature graduates from the School of Accounting, Finance and Economics, School of Law and Social Sciences, and School of Pacific Arts, Communication and Education.

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