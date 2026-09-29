Nation

Fare extension a ‘sigh of relief’ for taxi operators

Fiji Taxi Association president Aslam Khan welcomed the decision by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC), which keeps the temporary regulated taxi fare drop charge adjustment in place until March 31, 2027.

Wednesday 30 September 2026 | 10:00

taxi

Taxi operators have described the six-month extension of the temporary taxi fare adjustment as a “sigh of relief”, saying it gives the industry breathing room amid fluctuating fuel prices and operating costs.

Fiji Taxi Association president Aslam Khan welcomed the decision by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC), which keeps the temporary regulated taxi fare drop charge adjustment in place until March 31, 2027.

It was due to expire on September 30, 2026.

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“I thank FCCC wholeheartedly for listening to our grievances,” Mr Khan said.

“Giving us six months to work things out is great.

“As an association, and with the continuous fuel price changes from day to day, this gives us a sigh of relief for our livelihood.”

The extension also means taxi operators will not have to recalibrate their meters to the previous drop charge while the temporary adjustment remains in effect.


Operators sought higher adjustment

The FCCC decision followed a review of submissions from zonal taxi associations and individual operators across the country.

As part of the review, the Commission assessed submissions and verified cost information provided by taxi associations and individual operators.

Some taxi operators had sought an increase above the current temporary adjustment.

However, the FCCC said its assessment did not support a further increase at this stage.

In reaching its decision, the Commission considered fuel price decreases in July and August, forecasts that fuel costs could rise in the coming months and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

It also considered the potential impact of higher transportation costs on Fijian households.

The FCCC said maintaining the current adjustment balanced affordability for consumers with the sustainability of taxi services.

The Commission will continue monitoring global fuel prices and conditions affecting the taxi industry during the six-month extension.

It said further regulatory action could be considered if circumstances changed, including if international fuel prices stabilised or declined.

Consumers have been reminded to report suspected unfair trading practices, including overcharging, to the FCCC on 8921991 or at helpdesk@fccc.gov.fj.

The Western Division office can be contacted on 8911623, or 9982437 for Sigatoka residents, while the Northern Division office can be contacted on 8911624.

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