Farmers reap rewards from co-operative harvest venture

A group of cane farmers in Vunimoli, Labasa, who joined forces to tackle harvesting challenges nearly a decade ago are now reaping the benefits through growing dividends and plans to expand into new business ventures.

The Vunimoli Cane Harvester Co-operative Ltd welcomed Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development Sachida Nand on Monday, where members shared the co-operative’s progress and future ambitions.

The co-operative was established on November 23, 2016, with a simple objective: to jointly own and operate a mechanical harvester for members and other cane growers in the Labasa FSC Mill area.

What began with 11 members has since grown into a successful farmer-owned business with 10 active members, generating increasing returns for its shareholders.

The co-operative paid its first dividends in 2024, with each member receiving $3,300, amounting to a total payout of $33,000. This was followed by a second payout of $4,000 per member, while the most recent dividend rose to $5,000 each.

The rising payouts reflect the co-operative’s steady growth and improved financial performance over the years.

In 2025, the co-operative recorded revenue of $142,208, an increase from $127,315 the previous year. Despite the positive results, members acknowledged that rising operating costs remain a challenge as they pursue further expansion.

The co-operative is now looking beyond its original purpose and is exploring opportunities to purchase additional cane-harvesting equipment while diversifying into real estate and food processing.

Members also hope the expansion plans will create two new jobs.

During his visit, Mr Nand met members to discuss their achievements and the challenges of managing and growing a farmer-owned enterprise.

For the Vunimoli farmers, the co-operative stands as an example of how farmers can pool resources, build a sustainable business and share in its success while strengthening the local agricultural economy.