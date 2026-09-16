Nation

Farmers reap rewards from co-operative harvest venture

Vunimoli Cane Harvester Co-operative reports growing revenue and rising member payouts as it eyes expansion.

Wednesday 16 September 2026 | 12:00

Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development, Hon. Sachida Nand,

Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development, Sachida Nand with sugarcane farmers of Vunimoli in Labasa.

Photo: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications

A group of cane farmers in Vunimoli, Labasa, who joined forces to tackle harvesting challenges nearly a decade ago are now reaping the benefits through growing dividends and plans to expand into new business ventures.

The Vunimoli Cane Harvester Co-operative Ltd welcomed Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development Sachida Nand on Monday, where members shared the co-operative’s progress and future ambitions.

The co-operative was established on November 23, 2016, with a simple objective: to jointly own and operate a mechanical harvester for members and other cane growers in the Labasa FSC Mill area.

Related stories

What began with 11 members has since grown into a successful farmer-owned business with 10 active members, generating increasing returns for its shareholders.

The co-operative paid its first dividends in 2024, with each member receiving $3,300, amounting to a total payout of $33,000. This was followed by a second payout of $4,000 per member, while the most recent dividend rose to $5,000 each.

The rising payouts reflect the co-operative’s steady growth and improved financial performance over the years.

In 2025, the co-operative recorded revenue of $142,208, an increase from $127,315 the previous year. Despite the positive results, members acknowledged that rising operating costs remain a challenge as they pursue further expansion.

The co-operative is now looking beyond its original purpose and is exploring opportunities to purchase additional cane-harvesting equipment while diversifying into real estate and food processing.

Members also hope the expansion plans will create two new jobs.

During his visit, Mr Nand met members to discuss their achievements and the challenges of managing and growing a farmer-owned enterprise.

For the Vunimoli farmers, the co-operative stands as an example of how farmers can pool resources, build a sustainable business and share in its success while strengthening the local agricultural economy.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

Father Law home in Lami.
Nation

Father Law Home faces funding crisis

Minister for Information, Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya
Environment

Govt eyes new measures to tackle Taveuni rubbish problem

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Chief of Early Warning Services Dr Andrew Tupper.
Nation

‘Don’t switch your brain off’: WMO warning on AI weather forecasting

Navosa U20 2026
Rugby

Navosa U20 target strong finish

Naitasiri U20 2026
Rugby

Discipline key to Naitasiri push

Newly appointed Fiji Rugby Union's Head of Men's High-Performance Andrew Durutalo and Fiji Rugby General Manager High-Performance Nacani Cawanibuka at the Fiji Rugby headquarters in Suva in September 14, 2026.
Rugby

Durutalo tasked with strengthening Fiji’s rugby pathways

From left: Mitesh Thakorlal,and his brother Rajesh Thakorlal.
Health

Pharmacist brothers launch Healthwise Pharmacy across five branches

Assistant Minister for Health and Services Penioni Ravunawa
Health

Fever, cough reports rise in latest FluTracking Fiji weekly report

poster
What's On

Free Nadi screening to showcase four Fijian short films