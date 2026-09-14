Two Fijian pharmacists who built their careers in Fiji and Australia are bringing their experience home through a growing pharmacy business focused on accessible healthcare and community service.

Brothers Rajesh and Mitesh Thakorlal have brought five pharmacies in Suva, Nakasi, Lautoka, Nadi and Tavua under one identity — Healthwise Pharmacy.

The rebranding marks a new chapter for the business, which aims to provide consistent professional standards, reliable access to medicines and a wider range of health, beauty and wellness products across its branches.

For the brothers, the business is also a way to contribute to the healthcare sector in the country where they grew up.

Both registered pharmacists, Rajesh and Mitesh began their professional careers in Fiji before moving to Australia, where they gained experience in retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and the pharmaceutical industry.

They have now returned to invest that experience in a business they believe can make a practical difference to Fijian communities.

“Both my brother and I are pharmacists who grew up in Fiji and have worked in Fiji previously, so we are very familiar with the pharmaceutical environment here,” Mr Rajesh Thakorlal said.

He said the decision to enter retail pharmacy was driven by a desire to contribute to healthcare in Fiji and help raise the standards of pharmacy practice, particularly at the community level.

“We want to provide health and wellness solutions to people. It is something we have always been passionate about as pharmacists, and we wanted a platform to do that,” he said.

More than a place to collect medicine

The brothers believe a pharmacy should offer more than the dispensing of medicines.

For Healthwise, that means creating a welcoming environment where customers can ask questions, receive professional advice and access the health products they need.

Mr Rajesh Thakorlal said the Nadi launch was an opportunity to introduce the new identity to the community and encourage people to visit the pharmacy.

“It was more about creating awareness and engaging with people. It is really the start of a journey where we can continuously serve people as they come in,” he said.

The business also plans to expand its range of health and wellness products, with a focus on quality, affordability and choice.

“We want to make sure the right quality products at the right price are available to people,” he added.

The brothers also intend to continue improving services, providing healthcare advice and working with other health professionals.

Building a community presence

Co-owner Mitesh Thakorlal said establishing Healthwise as a recognisable brand was important as the business moved forward under its new ownership.

“We wanted people to know that we are a different business here. We have a different way of working, and we wanted people to know about it,” he said.

He said the company had invested in Fiji through other businesses, but the pharmacy operation marked a new presence in the retail sector in Nadi and other parts of the country.

“Our focus is on providing good service with a patient-first attitude. We want to serve patients, provide an overall service, and ensure that customers are happy,” he said.

With five branches now operating under the Healthwise name, the brothers say their focus is on building a professional, accessible and community-oriented pharmacy business.



