Major twist in meth trial as ex-Customs Chief discharged

A former Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) chief customs officer has been discharged from a major illicit drug case after the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi in the High Court in Lautoka today.

The development came on the second day of the trial before Justice Aruna Aluthge, with the trial against four other accused continuing today.

Osea Raikama Dakai had been charged in relation to the alleged importation of more than 5.36 kilograms of methamphetamine, engaging in the importation of illicit drugs and allegedly breaching secrecy provisions.

It was alleged that between March 30 and May 16, 2025, in Nadi, Dakai unlawfully imported 4.8685kg of methamphetamine without lawful authority.

He was also charged with allegedly engaging in the importation of illicit drugs.

A further charge alleged that between May 3 and May 16, 2025, in Suva and Nadi, Dakai unlawfully disclosed confidential information obtained during his employment with FRCS.

Dakai was jointly charged with Nigerian national Chukwuemeka Ikenna Phabian, Apenisa Laisave Matadigo, Uraia Tuidama Bolalailai and Neumi Donumainasava.

Matadigo, Bolalailai, Donumainasava and Dakai were jointly charged with engaging in the importation of methamphetamine between March 30 and May 16, 2025, in Suva and Nadi.

Dakai was represented by lawyer Simione Valenitabua, while the State was represented by Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku.

Following the prosecution’s decision to enter a nolle prosequi, Dakai was formally discharged from the proceedings.

In a statement following the decision, Mr Valenitabua said the outcome followed the prosecution’s review of documentary evidence which he described as 'exculpatory'.

He said Dakai, in his former role as chief customs officer of the Integrated Targeting Centre, had acted lawfully and was instrumental in intercepting an illicit consignment as part of his official duties.

Mr Valenitabua said Dakai had endured significant hardship throughout the proceedings and was relieved to have the case against him discontinued.

He also thanked Mr Rabuku and the prosecution team for what he described as their integrity in reviewing the evidence and prioritising justice.

Mr Valenitabua said Dakai would now return to his family and community and resume his personal and professional life.

He said the defence team would continue to defend the truth and promote accessible justice.

The trial of the remaining four accused continues in the High Court in Lautoka tomorrow.